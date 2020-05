BOWKER,

RICHARD 'DICK' EUGENE

RICHARD 'DICK' EUGENE BOWKER

6/27/1937-4/29/2020

A RESIDENT OF OCALA, FLORIDA DICK WAS BORN IN CORTLAND, NEW YORK TO ASAPH AND AGNES (NEE SEELEY) BOWKER. HE GRADUATED FROM CORTLAND HIGH SCHOOL (CLASS OF 55) AND CORTLAND STATE TEACHERS COLLEGE.

RETIRED FROM EXXON MOBILE HE LOVED TO TRAVEL AND GOLF WITH HIS MANY FRIENDS.

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS PARENTS AND HIS WIFE, JOSEPHINE FIORELLI.

DICK IS SURVIVED BY HIS DAUGHTERS BRENDA BURLIN OF RALEIGH, NC, DEBRA (JACK) HART OF LOTTSBURG, VA. GRANDCHILDREN JEFF (AMY) BURLIN, MARK BURLIN, KATE (JUSTIN) QUICK, CHRISTOPHER (ASHLEY) HART, RICHARD (LAUREN) BELAND, MICHAEL (JEN) BELAND AND GREATGRANDCHILDREN CLAIR, GABBY, RICHIE, MADDY, MAXWELL AND AUBREY. HE IS ALSO SURVIVED BY HIS BROTHER DAVID (BARBARA) BOWKER OF BOKOSHE, OK.

NO FUNERAL WILL BE HELD AT HIS REQUEST. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE PLANNED. FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS.



