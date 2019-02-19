Home

RICHARD F. GERACE


Former New York resident, Richard F. Gerace 'Dick,' age 79, died on February 13, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. Dick was born in 1940 in Syracuse, New York, son of Bruno and Edna Gerace.
Dick was predeceased by his wife, Dorice, and brother, James.
Dick is survived by his son, Richard; daughter, Bonnie; step-daughters, Holly, Robyn and Kristie; his brother's wife, Peggy; nieces; grandchildren; and many good friends.
Dick was a Veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. While living in New York he was employed by General Motors, Freihofers and Stickley Furniture. Dick had a passion for wood working and was extremely talented in that area. He had a knack for being able to do anything he put his mind to. He loved trains and built many extensive model trains. More recently, he began hand crafting wooden guitars. He taught himself how to make them as well as to play. Each guitar was intricately designed and made with love and care.
Dick was a genuine, hard-working, loving person who would have done anything for his family or a friend in need. He was truly an all-around great person.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Society.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
