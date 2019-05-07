|
|
FONDA, RICHARD
BURTON 'HENRY'
1947-2019
Richard passed unexpectedly April 16, 2019. He was born January 3, 1947 in Chicago, IL but soon relocated to Waukegan, IL to be near his extended Armenian family. He graduated in 1965 from Waukegan Township High School. He served his country in the Army, Co. A 4th Engineer Battalion 4th Infantry Division in Viet Nam, 1966-1968. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his combat duty. In 1972 he met and married his wife, partner and best friend Meighan Laird. It was at this time that his mother-in-law, already having one son-in-law named Richard, decided to call him Henry, and it stuck. He worked for Harley Davidson until they relocated to Ocala in 1983.
In 1995, he purchased the first of many Harleys and immediately took a solo trip to California. In 1997, he decided Meighan should attend the Motorcycle Safety Course which led to a 2nd Harley in the garage, and the travels began! They road side-by-side to the Pacific Coast many times and traveled the US extensively.
Richard was a kind, gentle, and honest man. You always knew where you stood with him. He is survived by, Meighan, his wife of 47 years; mother-in-law, Joyce Laird; sister in law, Linda (Richard) Johnson; cousins, Chris, Marigene (Don) Kennedy, Terry (Rob) Grasty, Lisa (Kendall) Fuller, Cheryl (Louie) Laffredi; and many more cousins.
He was predeceased in death by his mother, Alice Thielmann; and step-father, George Thielmann.
The family would like to express special thanks to the nurses at Advent CVICU and staff at Legacy Hospice House.
A Gathering of friends will be May 8, 2019 at the VFW, Post 4805, NE 36th Ave, 4-7:30pm. Full Military Honors and Final Farewell at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 7 to May 8, 2019