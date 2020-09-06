1/
RICHARD HAHN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAHN, RICHARD
On August 30, 2020, Richard Hahn went to be with his Lord, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra; as well as their sons, Richard, Jr. and his wife, Mary, and Randy and his wife, Donna. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin, Matthew, Zachary, Melissa, and Rebecca, whom he loved very much; and his niece, Jeannie Hopper.
He served his country in the Navy, retired from the United States Postal Service, and served his Lord through the years in various roles at Church. He loved his family dearly and will be forever loved and missed.
Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala, FL (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved