HAHN, RICHARDOn August 30, 2020, Richard Hahn went to be with his Lord, after a courageous battle with cancer.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra; as well as their sons, Richard, Jr. and his wife, Mary, and Randy and his wife, Donna. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin, Matthew, Zachary, Melissa, and Rebecca, whom he loved very much; and his niece, Jeannie Hopper.He served his country in the Navy, retired from the United States Postal Service, and served his Lord through the years in various roles at Church. He loved his family dearly and will be forever loved and missed.Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala, FL (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at