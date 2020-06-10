HIGHTOWER,
RICHARD (RICK), 68
Richard (Rick) Hightower, 68, passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born in Miami, Florida.
He is survived by his mom, Lydia Hightower, and preceded in death by his father, George Hightower and sister Louise.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Hightower. He had five daughters, Christy (Jared) Rhodes, Victoria (Eric) Burrus, Becky (Mark) Baker, Brenda (Scott) Carmichael, and Savannah Alexander. He had two sons, Rob Hightower and Bobby (Amanda) Alexander. He had nineteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
We will be hosting a private Memorial. Please contact family for details.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.