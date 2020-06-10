Richard (Rick) Hightower
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HIGHTOWER,
RICHARD (RICK), 68
Richard (Rick) Hightower, 68, passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born in Miami, Florida.
He is survived by his mom, Lydia Hightower, and preceded in death by his father, George Hightower and sister Louise.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Hightower. He had five daughters, Christy (Jared) Rhodes, Victoria (Eric) Burrus, Becky (Mark) Baker, Brenda (Scott) Carmichael, and Savannah Alexander. He had two sons, Rob Hightower and Bobby (Amanda) Alexander. He had nineteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
We will be hosting a private Memorial. Please contact family for details.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved