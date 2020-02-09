|
JESSEE, RICHARD
Rick will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Julie; and daughter, Carrie (Tim) Hewitt. He was proud PaPa to his grandchildren, Addie and Hayes. Rick so loved his family and is survived by his cherished sister, Linda; and brother, Ed; and a host of loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Jessee; and mother, Dean (Moye) Jessee.
Rick was born in Princeton, WV on December 22, 1953. He graduated nursing school in 1975 and practiced nursing until he went back to school to get his bachelor's degree in business. He began working as a construction superintendent in Chesapeake, VA in 1985. Rick moved to Florida with his wife in 1990 and eventually started his own construction business in Ocala. After Rick retired in 2013, it allowed him more time to enjoy his passion of bass fishing. Rick will be forever missed by his family, friends and his beloved dog Captain Hook.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Sentiments may be left online at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020