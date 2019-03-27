|
CAIN, RICHARD L. (DICK)
Richard L. (Dick) Cain, 86, of Ocala, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Richard was born in Terra Haute, Indiana on August 29, 1932. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he was employed at Libby, McNeil & Libby before going to Ring Power Corporation and retiring after 25 years of service. He was a former member of Marion-Dunn Masonic Lodge and the Ocala Shrine Club. He attended First Baptist Church and Our Lady of the Springs. His greatest pleasure was fishing with the ones he loved and tracking the weather.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Betty; a daughter, Connie (John) Smith; a son, David Cain; three step-children, Tom and Larry Melnick and Patricia Wisniewski; twelve grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Marian and Tommie.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019