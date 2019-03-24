|
|
LA FARR, RICHARD L.
Richard L. La Farr, age 78, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 in Ocala, FL. Born in Fort Edward New York, he resided in Saratoga Springs, NY for most of his life. Richard graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1959 where he is still known for his many athletic accomplishments in track, baseball and football. In true character, Richard turned down offers to run track in college and also offers to join the Dodgers at their spring camp to place serving his country as his first priority. Richard served in the Army National Guard where he earned status of US Rifle M-1 Marksman and US Carbine Expert.
In 1965, Richard married Sylvia Brooks, also from Saratoga Springs. It was love at first sight. Sylvia even declared they would be married before the couple really met. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage on October 16, 2018. They have three children, eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren living in Nebraska, Colorado, and Florida. Richard is survived by his sister, Sandra Galvin; brother, Peter La Farr; and many nieces and nephews of Saratoga Springs, NY.
Richard worked for General Electric and was a loyal employee for 20 years. He later established a career in loss prevention and security services for grocery chains in NY, VA and later in Ocala, FL where Richard and Sylvia established their home in Oak Run. Once retired from his career in loss prevention, Richard joined the security staff at the Country Club of Ocala where he enjoyed protecting the community.
Richard had a gift for connecting with others and all of God's creations. With a heart for justice, hard work, and family, he will always be a special man. We honor him as we support one another in our quest to be the best versions of God's plan for us, which also serves as an unending reminder of how Richard continues his legacy through being a part of each of us. Perhaps the legendary minister and famous public television show creator Fred Rogers described Rich best when he said, 'If only you could sense how important you are to the lives of those you meet...there is something of yourself that you leave at every meeting with another person.'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019