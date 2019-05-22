|
BARNES, RICHARD LEE
Richard Lee Barnes, age 75 of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. He was born November 28, 1943 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Roy Earl Barnes, and Anita Stiles Barnes. He worked as an insurance underwriter for The Home Insurance Company for 30 years in Minnesota, Orlando and Tampa, until retiring to Ocala in the early 2000's. Richard's passions included painting, sailing, woodworking, running, creating stained glass, choral and classical music, and supporting his grandchildren and all their activities.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Wussow Barnes; and sister, Gloria Barnes Butler. He is survived by his sister, Julie Barnes Morton (William) of Pisgah Forest, North Carolina; two daughters, both of Ocala, Stephanie Ramirez (Carlos), Sarah Leppert (Philip); seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life service will be held on June 1, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ocala. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478 in memory of Richard Lee Barnes.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 22 to May 23, 2019