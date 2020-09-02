1/1
RICHARD R. MANROSS
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
MANROSS, RICHARD R.
FEBRUARY 18, 1929-
AUGUST 20, 2020
Richard Manross of Ocala ended his Earthwalk to join his beloved wife, Lela, in Paradise. Their marriage took them on adventures all across the continental United States mainly the result of his long and successful career with Woodstream Corporation. They retired 20 years ago in Ocala where they were active in community organizations and various charities for most of their years in the area.
Richard is survived by his youngest son, Robert Manross, Ocala, FL; sister in law, Saundra Jacobs, Marysville, OH; three grandchildren in Georgia; several nieces and nephews in Ohio; and one nephew in England.
He is proceeded in death by his wife of 67 years, Lela Belle Manross; and his oldest son, Richard R. Manross II. Lastly, Richard extends a very heartfelt farewell to his 'Old Pals' at Woodstream.
At Richard's request there will not be any services conducted. Donations in his name can be made to Marion County Hospice.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
