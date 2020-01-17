Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
RICHARD RIBANIC

RICHARD RIBANIC Obituary
RIBANIC, RICHARD
Richard Ribanic, 64, of Ocala, FL passed away January 9, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY he came to this area 18 years ago from Long Island. He was a retired union painter and a Christian by faith. Richard was an avid NY Yankees fan and enjoyed astronomy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Carole; son, Jeffrey R. Ribanic (Simone) of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Joshua and Chloe; siblings, Diane Towle and John and Bob Ribanic.
Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
