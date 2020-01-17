|
RIBANIC, RICHARD
Richard Ribanic, 64, of Ocala, FL passed away January 9, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY he came to this area 18 years ago from Long Island. He was a retired union painter and a Christian by faith. Richard was an avid NY Yankees fan and enjoyed astronomy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Carole; son, Jeffrey R. Ribanic (Simone) of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Joshua and Chloe; siblings, Diane Towle and John and Bob Ribanic.
Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020