FLETCHER,
RICHARD 'DICK' THOMAS
(DECEMBER 26, 1940 - MARCH 20, 2020 )
Richard 'Dick' Thomas Fletcher, 79, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; formerly of Earlington, Pennsylvania, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Pottstown Hospital, Pottstown, PA.
He was the loving husband of Barbara Fletcher for 54 years. Dick was born in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late Charles Fletcher and the late Stella (Rhoton) Fletcher.
He graduated from Ocala High School in Ocala, Florida, class of 1959. Following his graduation, Dick served in the Navy and later attended Purdue University. He graduated from Valley Forge Christian College in 1991.
Most of his life's career was spent as a self-employed contractor in the construction business. He lived many years in Anthony, Florida. Then, it was in the year of 1986 that God called him into the ministry. This calling eventually led him to Pennsylvania, where he completed Bible college, and faithfully served as Pastor of Evangel Assembly of God in Perkasie, PA, for 13 years.
Over the years Dick was an active member of .Hopewell Christian Fellowship, Telford, PA; Living Faith Fellowship, Telford, PA; and most recently Morningstar Fellowship in Bechtelsville, PA.
Dick was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and faithful follower of Christ. He was an honest, generous, hard-working man, who enjoyed helping others. His heart for orphans and the needy led him on mission trips to Guatemala, Haiti, and the Ukraine. He also found great joy serving in a local prison ministry and also ministering in three different nursing homes. He truly lived his life to serve and glorify God.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his son, Jesse Fletcher and his wife, Jeanne of Telford, PA, and their two children; his daughter, Heather Coker and her husband, Branden of Pottstown, PA, and their two children; his sister, Helen McKeehan and her husband, Wayne of Greenwood, IN; and his brother, Paul Fletcher and his wife, Beverly of Ocala, FL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brothers Ben, Charles, and Joe, and also by his sisters Lucille Crane and Elizabeth Wood.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 19864. To send online condolences to the family, visit
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020