WEBB, RICHARD

Richard John Webb, born on the 22nd of April 1962 in Theale, England, died peacefully at his home in Ocala, FL surrounded by family on the 27 of April 2020.

Rich was born in Theale and lived in Salisbury until he moved across the pond to live in Star City, Arkansas where he graduated from Star City High School in 1980. After school he moved back to England. In 1985, he returned to the states and in 1986 he married Sylvia Kay Earnest and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was in bootcamp when his first daughter, Erika Marie Webb, was born on January 9, 1987. He was then stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. There his second daughter, Nadia Michelle Webb, was born on October 11, 1988. In 1994, he was stationed at Hurlburt Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He and Sylvia were married for 14 years and divorced right before Rich was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas in 1999. In 2002 He was stationed at RAF Lakenheath Air Force Base back home in England where he married Bonnie Bell Webb on June 21, 2003. He retired as Master Sergeant after 21 years of service on September 1, 2007 and moved back to Florida where he worked in 911 Management for Marion County from 2007 to his death.

Rich was survived by his mother, Shirley A. Webb of Lydney, England; his father, Ian J. Webb and wife, Susan Webb of Lady Lake, FL; his wife, Bonnie B Webb of Ocala, FL; his two daughters, Erika M. Barnett and her husband, Jake L. Barnett of Kingsland, AR and Nadia M. Hendricks and her husband, Jacob R. Hendricks of Beebe, AR; his sister, Hazel R. Ayers and her husband, Paul N. Ayers of Leeds, England; brother, Steven J. Webb and his wife, Diane F. Webb of Stoke Gifford, England; sister, Jennifer M. Bowden and her husband, Craig Bowden, of Oxford, FL. Rich had four grandchildren, Bryar Richard Barnett, Arabella Alexus Barnett, Arya Kay Hendricks, and Wynter Leighann Hendricks, four nieces; and five nephews; eight great nieces; and nine great nephews.



