|
|
WRIGHT,
RICHARD 'DICK' H.
Our mother's husband and our father, Richard 'Dick' H. Wright, passed peacefully on April 8, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Joanne, of 62 years plus his daughter, Carol and her husband Richard, and his son, Dave and his wife Tina, and two grandchildren, Michael Gasser and wife Emily, and Steven Gasser and two great grandchildren, Adam and Louisa Gasser. He also leaves behind his sister, Helen Frey.
Dick grew up in Ohio. He took a job in Connecticut and then Florida working hard at Pratt and Whitney as an Engineer his entire career. He retired early and enjoyed his post-work years very much.
Dick loved his times with family at 'Their Cabin' in Massachusetts. His times there with family were the best of his life and we all appreciate his hospitality and caring.
Dick also loved nature and bird-watching. He traveled the country taking pictures and enjoying bird walks with his wife, Joanne. He definitely inspired his children to follow in his footsteps through nature.
Dick perfected the baking of chocolate chip cookies and loved to eat them and share. He also made amazing applesauce from local apples but he put in twice as much sugar as a typical recipe. Delicious!
Carol and David loved tickle wrestling with Dad when he came home from work. It's an amazing memory for us.
When Dick cared for his grandchildren, he always made sure they went to the library... and the ice cream store next to the library.
Dick was a kind, generous, loving father, grandparent and husband. He will be greatly missed.
Because of the current public health situation, there will not be a public service. Richard ('Dick') will be buried on April 16. If you would like to donate or send a remembrance, please donate to Hospice of Marion County. More info is available here:
https://www.hospiceofmarion.com/ways-to-give/
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020