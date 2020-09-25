Rick Whitman

Rick Whitman, born in Brooksville as James Richard Whitman, age 61, passed away 9/1/20 of a heart attack. He proudly served as an Ocala Police Officer for 25 years. He loved to bow hunt and fish. He lived his adult life in Brooksville, Ocala and Weeki Wachee FL. He is survived by his loving wife Betty Marion Whitman, her two sons, Tyler and Greg Johnson, his brother Gary Whitman and family and many dear friends. He will be laid to rest at Brooksville Cemetery with his mother and father. No services, as per Rick's request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store