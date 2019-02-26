|
|
MCCLAIN, RICKI
Ricki McClain of Ocala passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Ricki was a member of Olivet Baptist Church and lifetime resident of Marion County, FL. Ricki faithfully lived out her passion for Christ through her service on the mission field and in community ministries, but most importantly through her service to her family, her 11 children and husband Stan of 35 years. Although a quiet leader, Ricki instilled in her children a love of Christ and left a legacy of service to others.
Survivors include her husband, Stan McClain; her children, Amanda Broker, Morganne Langer, Matt McClain, Kate Langer, Olivia Barnard, Zach McClain, Hope McClain, Andrew McClain, Joshua McClain, Luke McClain, William McClain; 11 grandchildren; brother, Brian Carmichael; sister, Alisa Amundson; and mother, JoBilly Frick.
She is preceded in death by her father, Allan Carmichael.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with a funeral following at 11 a.m. on February 27, 2019 at Good News Church, 5600 SE 24th St., Ocala, FL 34480.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019