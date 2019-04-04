|
|
RAMBO, RICKY
Ricky Rambo, 65, of Ocklawaha Florida, passed away suddenly March 31, 2019. He was born in Lancaster Pennsylvania, January 20, 1954 and was a long time resident of Marion County.
Ricky is survived by his beloved wife, Rhonda, of 37 years; and their two children, Erika Rambo of Summerfield, Florida and Steven Rambo of Titusville, Florida.
He was employed at Advance Auto Parts for 18 years and enjoyed fishing, jigsaw puzzles, movies and music in his free time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida: http://give.wildlifeflorida.org. There will be celebration of life for Ricky at his home Saturday, April 6th, 2019 from 11 AM to 2 PM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019