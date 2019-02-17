|
MATZ, RITA JO
Rita Jo Matz, 67, of Summerfield passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Rita was a native of Carmi, Illinois and moved to this area in March of 1987. Rita was an administrative assistant in the health care industry for the majority of her career. During the last 13 years, she has served in various roles at the First Baptist Church of Belleview where she was able to focus on her passion for serving people. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed fellowship with friends and family, spending time with her grandkids and going to the beach. Survivors include her sons Klent and his wife Lexi Matz of Gainesville, Heath and his wife Kelly Matz of Jacksonville, FL, her sister Mabel Hawkins, her parents Marvin and Freda Abbey, and grandchildren Blake Matz and Harper Matz. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, John Matz. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Belleview. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belleview Christian Academy Betty Walker Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019