Ocala-Rita L. Taylor passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 82. She was a resident of Ocala, FL who retired as a dispatch operator from the Belleview Police Department.
She leaves behind many beloved family members.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview from 5 to 7 PM followed by a Funeral Service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:00 NOON. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Ocala. For on-line sentiments visit www.hiers-baxley.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
