BOLINGER, RIVER
Baby River Hayes Bolinger, who was born into this life on April 28, 2020 for a short period of time and then went back home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.
He was a beautiful little angel who was perfect in every way and surrounded by love and affection from his mother, Amanda Hardesty; and his father, Damen Bolinger; his brothers, Jaydin Bell, Christian Bolinger, Brayden Bell, Damen Bolinger, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Maureen Jarvis and Timothy Hardesty; his paternal grandparents, Krista Riner and Mark Riner and Arthur Bolinger.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon. Burial will follow at Dunnellon Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon.
Baby River Hayes Bolinger, who was born into this life on April 28, 2020 for a short period of time and then went back home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.
He was a beautiful little angel who was perfect in every way and surrounded by love and affection from his mother, Amanda Hardesty; and his father, Damen Bolinger; his brothers, Jaydin Bell, Christian Bolinger, Brayden Bell, Damen Bolinger, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Maureen Jarvis and Timothy Hardesty; his paternal grandparents, Krista Riner and Mark Riner and Arthur Bolinger.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon. Burial will follow at Dunnellon Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.