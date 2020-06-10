RIVER BOLINGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RIVER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOLINGER, RIVER
Baby River Hayes Bolinger, who was born into this life on April 28, 2020 for a short period of time and then went back home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.
He was a beautiful little angel who was perfect in every way and surrounded by love and affection from his mother, Amanda Hardesty; and his father, Damen Bolinger; his brothers, Jaydin Bell, Christian Bolinger, Brayden Bell, Damen Bolinger, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Maureen Jarvis and Timothy Hardesty; his paternal grandparents, Krista Riner and Mark Riner and Arthur Bolinger.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon. Burial will follow at Dunnellon Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved