BOLINGER, RIVERBaby River Hayes Bolinger, who was born into this life on April 28, 2020 for a short period of time and then went back home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.He was a beautiful little angel who was perfect in every way and surrounded by love and affection from his mother, Amanda Hardesty; and his father, Damen Bolinger; his brothers, Jaydin Bell, Christian Bolinger, Brayden Bell, Damen Bolinger, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Maureen Jarvis and Timothy Hardesty; his paternal grandparents, Krista Riner and Mark Riner and Arthur Bolinger.Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon. Burial will follow at Dunnellon Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com . Arrangements are under the careful direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon.