|
|
DARE, ROBERT A.
Mr. Robert A. Dare, 77, longtime resident of Micanopy, Florida, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center, following a long illness.
Mr. Dare was born in Petrolia, Ontario, Canada on April 4, 1942 to the late John and Florie Dare and came to Florida in 1950. He graduated from Reddick High School in 1960, and soon after joined the U.S. Navy. Mr. Dare worked for a short time for Beneficial Finance, before starting with Pump & Tank in Ocala then began a long career with Petroleum Aids in Gainesville where he retired in 2011 as General Manager.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; daughters, Denise (Bill) James, of Panama City, Janet (Allison) Green, of Morriston; a brother Peter (Muriel) Dare, of Forest, Ontario, Canada; three grandsons, Matt (Gabby) James, of Shreveport, LA, Justin (Carlea) James, of Buffalo, NY and Trace Green, of Morriston; one great granddaughter, Phoenix Lea James, of Buffalo, NY. He loved his family, riding his motorcycle, hunting and road trips to Canada to visit his brother.
A celebration of life with military honors will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., at the Flemington Baptist Church, Flemington, FL, with Bro. Jerry Philman, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019