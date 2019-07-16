Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
ROBERT A. HOWLETT

ROBERT A. HOWLETT Obituary
HOWLETT, ROBERT A.
Ocala - An honest, fun loving and good hearted man, Robert A. Howlett, went to be with his beloved dog Niko, as he passed from cancer on July 15, 2019 at home.
He was born July 8, 1934, in Malden, MO, to the late Harry and Ruby Howlett. He honorably served and retired from the United States Army, later moving to Naperville, IL where he worked for Lucent Technologies Manufacturing as an Engineer.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Totten Howlett; sons, Thomas Speck (Annmarie), James Martin (Connie Altman), and Keith Martin (Debbie); daughter, Denise Anderson and step-daughter, Denise Trzeciak; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren; and beloved friend Sam Adimoolah.
Memorial service with Military Honors will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. In lieu of flowers, prayerfully consider a monetary gift to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474 or to your local Chapter in memory of Robert. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 16 to July 17, 2019
