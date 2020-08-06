COMBS, ROBERT ALLEN

Robert Allen Combs, 64, passed away on July 30, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Sabrina Combs; children, Kelli Suits, Robert Adam Combs, Heather Richmond, Andrew Combs, Rachel Ross, and Alyssa Combs; stepchildren, Sean Dukes, Sidney Dukes, and Stefan Butler; 14 grandchildren; three step grandchildren; mother, Sylvia Spires; siblings, Ronald Combs, Teresa Combs, Reginald Combs, Kevin Combs, and Stephen Combs; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and sorrowing friends.

Funeral service for Mr. Combs will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church located at 728 NW 6th Ave., Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will start at 9:00a.m. and the funeral service will start at 10:00a.m. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m.at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to all services, social distancing and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



