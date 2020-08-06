1/1
ROBERT ALLEN COMBS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COMBS, ROBERT ALLEN
Robert Allen Combs, 64, passed away on July 30, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Sabrina Combs; children, Kelli Suits, Robert Adam Combs, Heather Richmond, Andrew Combs, Rachel Ross, and Alyssa Combs; stepchildren, Sean Dukes, Sidney Dukes, and Stefan Butler; 14 grandchildren; three step grandchildren; mother, Sylvia Spires; siblings, Ronald Combs, Teresa Combs, Reginald Combs, Kevin Combs, and Stephen Combs; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Combs will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church located at 728 NW 6th Ave., Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will start at 9:00a.m. and the funeral service will start at 10:00a.m. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m.at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to all services, social distancing and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved