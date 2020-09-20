1/1
ROBERT ALLEN REEDY
REEDY, ROBERT ALLEN
Robert Allen Reedy, 79, born March 18, 1941 in Oxford, Florida to Henry Wilburn Reedy and Evelyn Marie Taylor Reedy, passed away September 3, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.
Robert is survived by brothers, Harmon Thomas Reedy (Pat) and Nelson Wayne Reedy (Mary); numerous grandchildren; many great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; three step sons; and many step grandchildren.
A Graveside Blessing officiated by Deacon James Maubach was held 12 Noon, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Roberts Funeral Homes, 2739 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, Florida 34471, (352) 732-9944.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 732-9944
