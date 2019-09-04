Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT FOLSOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT CLYDE FOLSOM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT CLYDE FOLSOM Obituary
FOLSOM, ROBERT CLYDE
Robert Clyde Folsom, 83, of Ocala, Florida, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on August 31, 2019. Born in Pelham, Georgia on January 30, 1936 he moved to Jacksonville, Florida and then to Ocala, Florida where he was a beloved Principal for many years at Lake Weir High School, Forest High School, and Howard Middle School before retiring. He will forever be remembered as a great mentor, loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his former wife, Marion Folsom; his children, Michelle Kenyon (Craig), Michael Folsom (Donnalee), Melissa Harris (Keith) and Mark Folsom; his grandchildren, Thor Andersen, Aubree Andersen, Joel Kenyon (Samantha), Brock Kenyon, London Harris, Britain Harris, Holland Harris, Tyler Folsom, Baylee Folsom, Hunter Folsom ;and three great-great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL, 34770, Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8 pm and Service at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home on September 7, 2019 at 10:00 am. Mr. Folsom will be laid to rest at Highlands Memorial Park following the service.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now