FOLSOM, ROBERT CLYDE
Robert Clyde Folsom, 83, of Ocala, Florida, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on August 31, 2019. Born in Pelham, Georgia on January 30, 1936 he moved to Jacksonville, Florida and then to Ocala, Florida where he was a beloved Principal for many years at Lake Weir High School, Forest High School, and Howard Middle School before retiring. He will forever be remembered as a great mentor, loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his former wife, Marion Folsom; his children, Michelle Kenyon (Craig), Michael Folsom (Donnalee), Melissa Harris (Keith) and Mark Folsom; his grandchildren, Thor Andersen, Aubree Andersen, Joel Kenyon (Samantha), Brock Kenyon, London Harris, Britain Harris, Holland Harris, Tyler Folsom, Baylee Folsom, Hunter Folsom ;and three great-great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL, 34770, Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8 pm and Service at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home on September 7, 2019 at 10:00 am. Mr. Folsom will be laid to rest at Highlands Memorial Park following the service.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019