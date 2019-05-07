|
ADAMS,
ROBERT DALE 'BOB'
Ocala - Robert Dale Adams, 87, passed away May 3, 2019 after a brief illness. Born March 21, 1932, in Shelbyville, TN, to the late Hoyte and Lucille Adams. He worked for Hobart Manufacturing as a Service Technician and traveled all over the country. His love of motorcycles brought them to Ocala in 1974. They owned the Kawasaki Motorcycle Franchise on NE 14th Street. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing pool. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in England. He married the love of his life, Lou Anne, and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lou Anne Adams: daughter, Laura Joyce (Bob); son, David Adams (Cindy); grandchildren; Jared Roeckner (Tara), and Michelle Hess (David); three great-grandchildren, Emily, Sonia, Lauren.
The funeral service will be today at 11:00 am, May 7, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL, with Pastor Tony Inmon officiating. The family will receive friends a half hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, 9185 NE Jacksonville Road, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 7 to May 8, 2019