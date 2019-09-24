|
BRASS, ROBERT DALTON
Robert Dalton Brass, 73, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019, at West Marion Community Hospital. Robert was born November 28, 1945 in Ocala, FL, to Dalton Thomas Brass, Sr., (deceased), and Euneda Peterson Brass. He graduated from Dunnellon High School in 1964, and later married Patricia Elizabeth Deas on June 5, 1981 in Ocala. He worked for several years at Dixie Lime and Rock Co., then worked for 30 plus years for the Florida Department of Transportation until his retirement. Robert had a passion for bowling and earned a Bowling Championship of the Year. When he wasn't bowling he could be seen fishing or hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia; his son, Michael Angel, Sr.; his mother, Euneda Brass; and his brother, Dalton Brass, Jr. (Margaret). He was a proud 'Papa' to Danielle Marinelli (Travis), Michael Angel, Jr., Robert Angel, and Rebecca Angel. He is also survived by his three great grandsons, Hunter, Nathanial, Joshua; and many extended family members.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave. Dunnellon, with Pastor Rob Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sand Pond Cemetery in Tidewater. Condolences for the family can be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019