DINKINS,
ROBERT 'BOBBY'
Robert 'Bobby' Dinkins was 50 years old when he passed November 21, 2109 at home.
He was preceded by our brother, Jeff; and parents, Margaret 'Binnie' Dinkins and C.L. Dinkins Jr.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Michelle; and son Hunter; siblings, Toni, Michael, and Brad (Wendy).
Bobby was our family mascot who always kept us entertained with many funny stories, especially when he imitated other family members. He could've been a professional comedian but instead chose Real Estate where he excelled, winning an award for Realtor of the Year as a rookie in Georgia. Bobby loved Gator football and played in both St. Johns Lutheran and Forest high school (graduated at Forest) as well as on a local semi-pro team as linebacker.
He served our country as a Marine helping to dethrone the communist dictator Noriega in Panama. He was also instrumental in fundraising for various charities, including the local YMCA.
Bobby was one of the brightest fun-loving people many of us have ever known. He dearly loved God, was crazy about his family, and cared about so many others, especially those in need. He had such a big heart! He was always so helpful and generous in compliments and encouragements to others. Despite his own troubles, he always helped others along the way. And he was loved by way more people than he knew.
Bobby missed our older brother Jeff and parents so very much. Well no more. Surely there's a grand reunion going on up there right now. Rest in peace, dear little brother. We look forward to seeing you again someday. Bet you'll have some more great stories to tell us when we get there!
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019