Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. FERGUSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT E. FERGUSON Obituary
FERGUSON, ROBERT E.
Robert E. Ferguson, 78, of Ocala passed away on March 20, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1941 in Anderson, Indiana to Richard Ferguson and Bernice Utz Ferguson. Robert loved life, enjoyed trying new things, especially new technologies and was a life long Boston Red Sox fan. He received his Bachelors degree from Purdue University and was an electrical engineer at GE and Lockheed Martin in Pittsfield, MA until he retired.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Kathryn Ferguson.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith; daughter, Debra and William Darby; sister, Linda Ferguson; grandchildren, Jessica, Sarah, Mary, Holly, Kristin, Kelsey; and many dear friends at On Top Of The World.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.