HOUSENGER, ROBERT E.
Robert E. Housenger, 93, died March 22, 2019. Bob was born in Batavia, N.Y. October 16, 1925. He worked at Attica State Prison as correctional officer for 25 years. He retired at age 50 and moved to Florida and lived in Ocala the last 33 years.
Survivors include beloved partner of five years, Gaynell Lapinski; brother, Jack Housenger; two daughters, Linda Ross and Patty (Paul) O'Hara; and four grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at the Health and Recreation Center at O.T.O.W. Ballroom on April 4, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon-refreshments. Donations can be made to the P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Burial will take place in Attica N.Y. at a future date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019