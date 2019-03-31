Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HOUSENGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. HOUSENGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT E. HOUSENGER Obituary
HOUSENGER, ROBERT E.
Robert E. Housenger, 93, died March 22, 2019. Bob was born in Batavia, N.Y. October 16, 1925. He worked at Attica State Prison as correctional officer for 25 years. He retired at age 50 and moved to Florida and lived in Ocala the last 33 years.
Survivors include beloved partner of five years, Gaynell Lapinski; brother, Jack Housenger; two daughters, Linda Ross and Patty (Paul) O'Hara; and four grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at the Health and Recreation Center at O.T.O.W. Ballroom on April 4, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon-refreshments. Donations can be made to the P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Burial will take place in Attica N.Y. at a future date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.