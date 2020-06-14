LIGHTFOOT,
ROBERT E. 'GENE'
Robert E 'Gene' Lightfoot, age 74, of Belleview, Florida passed away at his home surrounded by his family on June 10, 2020. He was born June 23, 1945 to Harry Mitchell and Esther (Bennett) Lightfoot in Leesburg. Gene had two brothers, William Thomas 'Bill' and Harry Mitchell 'Mike'. His family attended Mainstreet Baptist Church. Gene grew up in Leesburg and graduated from Leesburg High School, marrying his high school sweetheart, Alene Ruth (Pease) and raised two beautiful daughters, Lori Ilene Lightfoot-Whitaker and Leigh Ann Watts (married to Rick Watts). Gene and Alene were blessed to have celebrated 52 years of marriage. His life's work was commercial electrical construction with Plaza Electric and retiring after 37 years from Lenhart Electric.
In 2003, Gene and Alene moved to Belleview and he enjoyed working part-time at the family business, Beneficial Hearing. In the same year, they became members of Trinity Baptist Church of Ocala and loved being involved in their church ministries and cruising with their church family.
Gene's greatest joy was spending time with his two grandsons, John Robert Whitaker (17) and Albert English Watts (14). In retirement, Gene and Alene enjoyed traveling. Gene took great pride in his cabin in the Ocala National Forest. He loved restoring cars and was an avid fisherman most of his life.
Services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church of Ocala on June 17, 2020. Viewing at 10 AM and service at 11 AM. Graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Journey Building Fund at Trinity Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.