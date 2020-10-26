1/1
Robert E. Simpkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Simpkins
Ocala - Robert E. Simpkins (lovingly referred to as Bob by friends and family) of Ocala, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Bob was born on August 1, 1945, to Bill and Selma Simpkins in Titusville, Pennsylvania, and moved to this area while in elementary school. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served from 1965-1967, performing missile maintenance during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, Bob took his talents to both Silver Springs and Cypress Gardens where he worked as a maintenance manager. Later in life, Bob became a self-employed service technician, doing what he did best: fixing anything that was broken. Bob was a creative man, one that could present a solution to any problem he was faced with. He was known as an exceptionally hard worker and liked to spend his free time tinkering in his garage or in the outdoors hunting and fishing. He is survived by his children, Dawn Simpkins and Robert E. Simpkins Jr. (Kristi), and his grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, and Robert Simpkins. To honor the life of Bob, a memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, FL 34480.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
3526228181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved