Robert E. Simpkins

Ocala - Robert E. Simpkins (lovingly referred to as Bob by friends and family) of Ocala, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Bob was born on August 1, 1945, to Bill and Selma Simpkins in Titusville, Pennsylvania, and moved to this area while in elementary school. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served from 1965-1967, performing missile maintenance during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, Bob took his talents to both Silver Springs and Cypress Gardens where he worked as a maintenance manager. Later in life, Bob became a self-employed service technician, doing what he did best: fixing anything that was broken. Bob was a creative man, one that could present a solution to any problem he was faced with. He was known as an exceptionally hard worker and liked to spend his free time tinkering in his garage or in the outdoors hunting and fishing. He is survived by his children, Dawn Simpkins and Robert E. Simpkins Jr. (Kristi), and his grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, and Robert Simpkins. To honor the life of Bob, a memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, FL 34480.



