WOODS, JR., ROBERT E.

Robert E. Woods, Jr., 80, of Ocala was transferred to his new duty station with the Supreme Commander on June 19, 2020. Born November 19, 1939 in Middleboro, Massachusetts, the son of Robert E. and Gwendolyn C. Woods (both deceased). Bob graduated from Natick High School, Natick, Ma. Class of 1957 where upon he entered the U.S. Navy making the service a career. He retired as a Navy Photojournalist covering historical and naval events around the globe. Woods spent three tours of duty (in country) with Combat Camera in Vietnam. He moved to Beverly Hills, Florida from Addison, Maine in 1998 and to On Top of the World in 2003.

Some of the most memorable accounts of his naval service was spending one year in the Antarctic including wintering-over where he celebrated his 21st birthday at the geographic South Pole. He was stationed two tours of duty in Washington, D.C. covering many historical events including the funerals of President John Kennedy, J. Edgar Hoover and General Douglas MacArthur. While in Washington at the Naval Photographic Center, Woods at time, worked with the White House photo crew.

During a tour of duty onboard the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain, Woods spent six months on board providing photographic coverage during the Cuban Blockade. Woods was also one of two Navy photographers covering the return of the USS Pueblo crew upon their return to the U.S. after being captives by the North Koreans. Woods travels almost too every corner of the globe while a Navy Photojournalist.

Woods is survived by his wife, Beverly of Ocala, two children, James Archibald of Whitinsville, Ma., David Archibald of Whitefish, Montana, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren., two brothers, Kenneth Channell (deceased), Gordon Channell of Dennis, Ma., and a sister Marcia Brinson of Atteboro, Ma.

Woods is a life member of the VFW, Old Antarctic Explorers Association, Naval Photographers Association, Disabled American Veterans and the Fleet Reserve Association.

Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.



