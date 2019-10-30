|
LEWIS,
ROBERT E. (BOBBY)
Robert (Bobby) Edwin Lewis, age 66 of Ocala, FL passed on, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Windsor of Ocala.
Bobby was born in Ocala on May 17, 1953. He was a lifelong resident of Ocala and attended Highlands Baptist Church, was a 1971 graduate of Vanguard High School and an Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed his years in England and
Germany. Upon returning home he was employed for many years at SEMCO Manufacturing and American Fire & Safety Supply in Ocala, FL. He enjoyed reading, fishing, golfing, music and always puzzles.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Reynolds (O.R.) and Betty
Lewis; sister, Nancy Elizabeth Lewis; and a nephew Scott W. Lewis.
He is survived by his brothers, Richard (Judy) of Newberry, FL, Edward (Beth)
of Ocala, FL, Mark (Lori) of Clearwater, FL,; as well as nieces and nephews, Nancy Lewis, Martha Lewis Massie, Rebecca (Chris) Pregony, Jeffrey Lewis, Kellie (Robbie) Cambias, Amber Lewis, Logan Lewis and numerous great nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00 am at the Citra Cemetery with Reverend Bill Farmer officiating and the Air Force presenting honors to
the family. It gives the family great comfort to know that Bobby is now home with Jesus and the loved ones that have gone before him. The family request that any expressions of sympathy be in the form of a donation to Interfaith Emergency Services PO Box 992 Ocala, FL 34478.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019