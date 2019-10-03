Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
ROBERT FARRELL SHEFFIELD

ROBERT FARRELL SHEFFIELD Obituary
SHEFFIELD,
ROBERT FARRELL
Mr. Robert Farrell Sheffield, age 68, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, in Ocala, FL.
Mr. Sheffield was born November 3, 1950. A native of McDavid, Florida, he was a graduate of Century High School, Pensacola Junior College, and the University of West Florida where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Accounting. A long-time resident of the Ocala and Gainesville area, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and college football. He was a member of Ray's Chapel Baptist Church, Bogia, FL. He is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Rose Sheffield; Parents, Sam B. Sheffield, Jr. and Mattie Lou Sheffield.
He is survived by his daughter, Nikhole (Ryan) Waters of Loris, SC; siblings, Van (Barbara) Sheffield of Milton, FL, William (Jean) Sheffield of McDavid, FL, Missy (Elton) Gilmore of McDavid, FL, Elaine Johnson of Pace, FL, and Sam (Anita) Sheffield of Tallahassee, FL; one grandson, Conner Strong; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, Florida 34481. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
