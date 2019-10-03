|
SHEFFIELD,
ROBERT FARRELL
Mr. Robert Farrell Sheffield, age 68, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, in Ocala, FL.
Mr. Sheffield was born November 3, 1950. A native of McDavid, Florida, he was a graduate of Century High School, Pensacola Junior College, and the University of West Florida where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Accounting. A long-time resident of the Ocala and Gainesville area, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and college football. He was a member of Ray's Chapel Baptist Church, Bogia, FL. He is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Rose Sheffield; Parents, Sam B. Sheffield, Jr. and Mattie Lou Sheffield.
He is survived by his daughter, Nikhole (Ryan) Waters of Loris, SC; siblings, Van (Barbara) Sheffield of Milton, FL, William (Jean) Sheffield of McDavid, FL, Missy (Elton) Gilmore of McDavid, FL, Elaine Johnson of Pace, FL, and Sam (Anita) Sheffield of Tallahassee, FL; one grandson, Conner Strong; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, Florida 34481. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL. Online condolences may be sent at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019