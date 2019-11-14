|
GERMAN, ROBERT
Mr. Robert German, age 56, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, FL.
Robert is a native of Ocala, returning to his hometown nine years ago from Los Angeles, CA. He was the General Manager of Roadster Tire Company. Robert was a member of EWF Ministries in Ocala.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving family; daughters Jonna and Janai German both of Los Angeles, CA; Uncle John Grayson (Mary) Tallahassee FL.
Funeral Services for Mr. German will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at the E.W.F. Ministries, Ocala, FL, Rev. Freddie Lofton, Eulogist; burial will follow in New Jerusalem Cemetery, Ocala, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. German will repose on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. German, 2360 S.W. 80th Avenue, Ocala, at 10:15 am to form the Cortege.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019