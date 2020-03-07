|
|
CARPENTER,
ROBERT GRAHAM
Robert Graham Carpenter, 87, of Deep Gap in Alarka Community passed away February 25, 2020. He was born in Hoke County, NC to Robert M. and Willa Carpenter. He helped on the family farm in Derby, Richmond County, NC. Later, he proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After returning he moved to Ocala, FL where he worked as an Electrical Contractor. He was very active in St. Marks Methodist Church. Robert and his wife, Lee, became part time residents of Deep Gap in the Alarka Community in 1974 and made their permanent home in 2000. There they made many friends who were like family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lee Carpenter, who passed January 4, 2012; daughter, Diane Regen; brothers, David Carpenter and Carroll Carpenter.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Terry and husband, Lee; and grandson, Jordan Terry all of Raeford NC; grandson, Ron Regen and wife, Becky; and great grandson, Riley of Columbia, SC. He is also survived by brothers, John Carpenter of San Clemente, CA, Joe Carpenter of Thomasville, NC and Larry Carpenter of Pine Bluff NC.
No services are planned at this time. Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020