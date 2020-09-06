JOHNSON, ROBERT H.

Robert H. Johnson, 85, passed away peacefully at home in Summerfield, Fla. on August 22, 2020 after dealing with COPD for many years. Bob was born in Toronto, Canada on Sept 27, 1934. Bob started his career at Cooper & Beatty Typographers moving to the U.S in 1967 to work at Headlines International in NYC. In 1968, he moved to Chicago to start the Chicago Franchise Agency, continuing his career moving to RyderTypes followed by CAPS57 where he retired in 2000.

He is survived by Joan (Burkinshaw), his loving wife of 65 years; beloved father to Robert Glenn (Tracy), Adrienne Elizabeth (Tom) Grassmyer; cherished grandfather to Bobbi Jean (Tyler) Tveten, Michael Grassmyer, Elizabeth (Victor) Petersen, Eric (Rachel) Johnson. He is also survived by six great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Bob enjoyed water sports, singing, musical theater and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was always respected for his humor and demeanor and will be missed by many.



