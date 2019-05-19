|
MANN, ROBERT KENNETH
Robert Kenneth Mann, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Jacksonville, on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born in Ocala on March 12, 1948 the son of Marion W. Mann and Agnes Johns Mann.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a son, Chris; granddaughter, Clarissa; grandson, Ayden,; sister, Marion; nephew, Matt, niece, Vanessa; and numerous cousins.
Robert attended Central Elementary School and Ocala Junior High School before enrolling in Columbia Military Academy in Tennessee where he graduated. He joined the Marines after graduation.
He later attended Mortuary Science School of Miami and was a licensed Funeral Director. He was active in Boy Scouts growing up. A certified member of the Pioneer Families of Florida and was a member of First Baptist Church. Robert enjoyed gardening, flying and was a gourmet cook.
Arrangements are under the directions of Eternity Funeral Home, Jacksonville and memories and condolences can be sent to the family there.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 19 to May 20, 2019