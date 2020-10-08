1/1
Robert L. Dugas
Robert L. Dugas
Ocala - Robert L. Dugas, 88, of Ocala, FL. passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Robert was born on October 5, 1931 to his parents, Earl and Vivian Dugas, in Springfield, CT. He grew up in Scitico, CT. and graduated from Enfield High School. Robert served honorably in the U.S. Army for two years prior to completing his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration at The University of Connecticut. Robert then worked briefly at Hamilton Standard prior to starting his lifelong career with Vickers, Inc., where he would eventually rise to the position of Contract Administrator. During his distinguished career Robert worked with Vickers at Waterbury, CT., Troy, MI., and finally Jackson, MS., where he retired in 1994. After he and his wife Elizabeth retired, they moved to Ocala, FL. to enjoy their long and happy retirement. Robert loved computers and genealogy. Over a span of 25 years Robert and Elizabeth enjoyed traveling hundreds of thousands of miles by air, land, and sea throughout the mainland U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Iceland, South America, and the Caribbean. Robert is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Dugas, Warren Dugas (Cathy), and Gregory Dugas. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia, and wife Elizabeth.



Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Florida Cremation Society - Ocala
708 SW 2nd Avenue
Ocala, FL 34471
352-694-3838
