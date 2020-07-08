JONES, ROBERT LESTER
Robert Lester Jones, 84, died on July 5, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. He was born into this life on October 2, 1935 in Largo, FL and was the son to the late William Edgar and Edith Celestia Jane (Hagin) Jones.
He leaves behind his wife of sixty one years, Thelma Jones, Inglis, FL; his children, William 'Bill' Jones (Kelly), Ocala, FL, Teresa M. Thompson (Bobby), Inglis, FL, and Edward Jones, Ocala, FL; his eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his eleven brothers and sisters; and one granddaughter, Tiffany Mae Thompson.
Robert lived in Largo the first ten years of his life and then his family moved to Dunnellon and then Ocala. Following high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving for four years. While in the Air Force, Robert met his wife Thelma and married her on February 22, 1959. Eventually after the military he returned to Ocala and worked for Florida Roof and Truss and then went into business for himself with Mid State Roof Truss and Timber Co. Robert enjoyed riding and tearing up ground with his heavy equipment and then fixing it all up again and enjoyed saltwater fishing and hunting, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family. We thank God for all the memories our dad and grandpa gave to us as one day we will continue to share eternally.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Inglis, FL. There will be a public visitation starting at 10:00 AM in the church. Burial will follow services at Cedars of Lebanon in Inglis, FL. Online condolences may be left at robertsofdunnellon.com
. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.