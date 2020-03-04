|
LORING,
ROBERT 'BOB' EDSON
The Reverend Robert 'Bob' Edson Loring, age 81, of Ocala, FL passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
He is survived by: his wife of 53 years, Ann E. Loring, of Ocala, FL; a son, Mark R. Loring, his wife, Mary, and their two children, Eric and Sarah of Ann Arbor, MI; a daughter, Beth A. Loring of Charlotte, NC; two nephews, John Pinette and Michael Pinette; and three nieces, Colette DuBrey Jurnak, Nanette DuBrey Niemann, and Danielle DuBrey Fresn.
He is predeceased by one sister, Marietta Dupras.
Bob is a graduate of Plymouth State College, Plymouth, NH and Bangor Theological Seminary, Bangor ME. 'Rev. Bob' was a minister for the United Church of Christ for over thirty years, primarily in the New England region with ministries in Indiana and Ohio as well. Working with children in youth groups, scouting, and Little League Baseball was one of his many career joys. Bob was also a proud Air Force veteran.
Bob's love of sports was life long being an avid Boston Red Sox fan, fisherman, and golfer. Other hobbies included his insatiable appetite for winning countless cribbage matches against family and friends, participating in community and church choirs, and enjoying Big Band music. As a happy retiree in Ocala, FL, Bob worked for several years at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services and was a very active member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ where his wife Ann is still a member and from whom the family has received such enormous support since his passing.
It would be remiss not to mention that no happier creature could be found than the numerous family and neighborly puppies that ventured onto Bob's lap, knowing he was the most eager receiver of sloppy kisses and the most generous giver of treats and tummy rubs.
A service of remembrance and celebration will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services on 9695 SW 110th Street in Ocala FL, with a reception immediately following. Proceedings will be officiated by Rev. Hal McSwain. Internment will occur at the Florida National Cemetery at a later date.
'Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.' Matthew 11:28
