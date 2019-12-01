|
JONES, ROBERT M.
Robert M. Jones, 86, Ocala, FL, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Mr. Jones was a native of Belleview, Florida born on March 12, 1933 to Walter and Ethel (Lucius) Jones, Sr. He retired from Certified Grocers/Eli Witt in Ocala, FL where he worked as a truck mechanic.
Robert is survived by his four loving children, Debra Orr, Belleview, FL, Becky (Carldon) Lahey, Jacksonville, FL, Robert (Rosemary) Jones, Jr., Summerfield, FL, Kevin, H. Jones, Ocala, FL; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Alice Marie Jones; and eight siblings.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview , FL, 34420. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview. Interment will follow at Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford, Florida. Online condolences may be sent at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019