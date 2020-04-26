|
NELSON, ROBERT M.
Robert M. Nelson, 95, of Ocala, beloved father and grandfather went to his heavenly home on April 21, 2020. Robert was a WWII Navy Veteran and was retired from IBM. He was a member of Ocala West United Methodist Church.
Robert (Bob) was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Nelson; daughter, Brenda Lawson; and a brother and two sisters.
He leaves us to cherish his memory daughters, Susan Nelson, Jennifer Roberts, Cindy Oates (George); and son-in-law, George Lawson; along with four grandsons and spouses; eight grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and special friend, Joan Laliberty.
Robert will be laid to rest at Good Shepard Cemetery in Ocala, FL.
Bob was a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and a helpful friend to many. His smile, sense of humor and love of family will be with us forever. He was and always will be the 'Best of the Best.'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020