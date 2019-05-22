|
TURNER, ROBERT MARK
Robert Mark Turner, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1946 in Ocala to Harry and Annabelle Turner. Robert was a graduate of Ocala High School, class of '64 and a graduate of Florida State University, class of '68, where he was a member of the SAE fraternity. He was a member of the Ocala Marion County Association of Realtors and an active realtor for over 40 years. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Ocala for 61 years. He proudly served as a volunteer at the Ft. King Heritage Association. Robert enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, watching FSU sports, cherished time spent with his family and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Turner.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Connie of 49 years; daughter, JoAnne (Brad) Buzzett of Port St. Joe, FL; son, Rob (Erica) Turner of Ocala, FL; and daughter, Katie (Matthew) Addison of Germantown, TN. His six grandchildren are Gannon and Jack Buzzett, Audrey and Emery Turner, Banks and Charley Addison.
A Celebration of Life for Robert will be held at First United Methodist Church, Ocala on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 11:00am. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Ocala, Ft. King Heritage Association or Hospice of Marion County. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 22 to May 23, 2019