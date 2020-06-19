HAWKINS, SR.,

ROBERT (BOB) MAURICE

Robert (Bob) Maurice Hawkins Sr. of Ocala, Florida passed away at home on June 8, 2020. He was 81 years old. He was born in Wiveliscombe, England to the late Maurice and Dorothy (Howell) Hawkins.

Bob will forever be remembered by his beloved wife and best friend, Jo Ann; his children, Saundra (David), Robert Jr. (Connie), John (Leeanne), Jennifer (Peter); his five grandchildren, Melissa, Russell, Michelle, Charles, Laura; his three great grandchildren, Aria, Michael, and Sara; his brothers, Thomas and William; sisters, Ann, Janet, Donna, and Margaret; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Maurice and Dorothy (Hawkins) Griffin; stepfather, William Griffin; and sister, Patricia.

Bob enjoyed doing home improvement projects, gardening, spending quality time with his family, and loved his pet cockatiel Charley, aka 'Chuck'. He was also known for having a good sense of humor, and a strong work ethic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store