DUGGAN, ROBERT NELSON
Robert Nelson Duggan, 88, of Ocala died on April 15, 2019 at his residence. Born in St. Louis, MO on November 29, 1930. He graduated from St. Louis University with a bachelor Degree, and a J.D. Degree from Georgetown University law school. As an attorney, he represented several airlines in proceedings before the federal government. During his career, he lived in Washington, D.C. area, New York and Miami. He moved to Ocala in 1998 and with his partner, worked for 3-W International, Inc.
He is survived by his partner, Lynne G. Mueller; and his daughters, Cathleen Spaine, Chantilly, VA; Melissa Sult, Littleton, CO; Amy Smith Winter Springs, FL; and four grandchildren.
A private commitment ceremony will be held at Holy Faith Church. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, Fl. 34478. Robert Funeral Homes.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019