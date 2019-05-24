|
RADCLIFF, ROBERT R.
Robert R. Radcliff, 83, of Ocala, FL, went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was born on Jan 18, 1936 in Fostoria, OH. He was the loving husband of Linda Radcliff.
He is survived by his children, Mary Jo Ives (John), Michael Radcliff (Tina), Holly Radcliff, Karen Radcliff, Mary Lynn Horn (Rob), Diane Weherley (Steve), and Kathy Radcliff. He is survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He attained 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid volunteer, volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Dominic Catholic Church and a soup kitchen, both in PCB. After moving to Ocala in 2006, he became an altar server at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and volunteered at Divine Providence in Ocala until shortly before his death.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to or Alpha Center in Ocala. Service will be at Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 8:30 am Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 24 to May 25, 2019