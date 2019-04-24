|
|
HUEGLI, ROBERT S.
Robert S. Huegli, 96, of Ocala passed away at the home of his daughter, Deborah, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was a native of Pittsburgh and Oakmont Pennsylvania and moved to the Ocala area in 1986. He was a proud veteran having served with the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was married to Mary S. (Shevchik) Huegli who preceded him in death in 2005.
Robert worked as a Claim Supervisor for the Hartford Insurance Company up to his retirement. He was an active member of many organizations including V.F.W., American Legion and Masonic Lodge #548 in Verona, PA; BPO Elks in Oakmont, PA; Syria Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S. in Pittsburgh, PA.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Deborah (George) Holmes of Ocala, FL and Lisa Huegli of Nolensville, TN; son, Gordon (Cheryl) Huegli of Clearwater, FL; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service with military honors will be held beginning at 10:00am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, 34481. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Joy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7045 SW 83rd Place, Ocala or Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019