Sandlin, Robert "Bobby"
Robert "Bobby" Sandlin passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, he was 78. Bobby was a lifelong resident of Williston. He owned and operated Sunshine Drugs in Williston serving the residents of Williston and surrounding area as a pharmacist for fifty plus years. Bobby will always be remembered for always stating that he was "The best you ever saw".
Survivors are his loving wife LaVerne of 57 years, two sons, Todd and wife Toni Sandlin, Grant Sandlin, one brother: Arthur and wife Bunny Sandlin, ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Williston Church of God at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Wes Smith officiating. Visitation will be 1/2 Hr. before service. Burial will follow in Orange Hill Cemetery under the direction of Knauff Funeral Home-Williston.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
